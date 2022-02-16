Lady Buckaroos Out Pace Pirates

ETV News Stock Photo by Stephanie Olsen

The Lady Pirates visited the Buckaroos on Tuesday night hoping to make it two straight victories. To their dismay, Monticello was ready for action and quickly went up 14-6.

Green River tried to make up the difference, but never could climb out of the hole. Monticello took it by a score of 43-31.

Abigail Erwin led the Pirates with 12 points followed by Kassidy Lehnhoff with eight and Liliana Gonzalez with seven. Green River (3-15, 2-5) will end the season at Pinnacle (4-17, 0-7) on Thursday.