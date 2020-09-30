Lady Buckaroos Too Much for Green River

ETV News stock photo by Robin Hunt

Green River traveled to Monticello on Tuesday to take on the Buckaroos. Monticello grabbed the early lead and went on to win 25-13 in the first set. The Lady Pirates battled back in the second set and took a close one, 25-23.

They were unable to continue their excellent play, however, and Monticello took advantage. The Lady Buckaroos went on to win the next two sets 25-15 and 25-14. Green River fell 3-1.

Up next, the Lady Pirates (5-7, 1-0) will return home on Thursday to face Wayne (7-7, 4-4).