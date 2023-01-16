Lady Dino Grapplers Enter the Den

The Lady Dinos wrestling team was at North Sevier over the weekend to compete in a tournament. It was a fantastic day for Madison Arroyo, who finished in second place overall.

Meanwhile, Jenna Pulsipher and Aubrey Gutierrez came in fourth place in their respective weight classes. Taking sixth place in their divisions were Chloe Parker, Emma Parker, Haleigh Malmgren and Bailee Christensen. Isabelle Pugliese ended in seventh while Aubrey Vigor took eighth.

Carbon finished ninth out of 17 teams while three of the nine girls medaled. The Lady Dinos’ final tournament will be at home on Tuesday.