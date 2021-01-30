Lady Dino Swim Takes Region Title *Photo Gallery*

After a long season, all of the Region 12 teams met in Price on Thursday to duke it out once more.

The Lady Dinos started like they often have with a win the 200 medley relay. Emery came in second in the event, but then won it with the boys. In the 200 free relay, the Lady Dinos took second with the Lady Spartans just two tenths behind for third. On the boys’ side, Emery came in second after Richfield. In the final relays, Emery won the girls’ 400 free while Carbon took third. The Dinos then placed second in the boys’ 400 free relay.

Emery’s Aubrey Guymon was on a blistering pace and set a new personal record (PR) to win the 200 IM. Nicole Swasey (CHS) also hit a new PR and came in second in the aforementioned event. The Lady Dinos blew out the competition in the 50 free with Thalyn Lyman coming in first, Alyssa Chamberlain in second and Sofia Crompton in third. Crompton later took second in the 100 fly with Kaejha Johnson (EHS) in third.

Haley Guymon (EHS) remained on top in the 100 free with a new PR followed by Chamberlain in second and Carter in third. Haley was not done, however, as she also won the 100 breast. Tyrca Jaramillo (CHS) came in second with Swasey in third. In the 200 free, Sydney Carter (EHS) dropped over six seconds with her third-place finish. Abby Johansen took off over 12 seconds of her time to take third in the 500 free while Cambrie Jensen (EHS) also found the podium with her third-place finish in the 100 back.

Camden Chamberlain (CHS) took first in the 200 free and second in the 500 free, setting new PRs in both events. Gabe Ibanez (CHS) won the 100 fly and took third in the 200 IM. In the 50 free, Dax Minchey (EHS) placed second with Elias Morris (EHS) in third. Minchey finished second once more in the 100 free with Nathan Engar (CHS) in third.

After all the points were tallied, the Lady Dinos topped the competition to take the region title with 503 points. Emery was right behind with 462 points followed by Richfield with 332 points. The Spartans (360) also took second in the boys’ division behind Richfield (427) in first. Grand (335) came in third with Carbon (303) in fourth.

Carbon and Emery will now prepare for the State Swim Meet on Feb. 12-13 at Brigham Young University.

