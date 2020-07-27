Lady Dino Volleyball Shows Potential in Richfield

ETV News stock photo by Dusty Butler

Carbon High, along with 31 other teams, competed in a volleyball tournament hosted in Richfield in mid-July.

The Lady Dinos impressed the field, earning the top ranked spot through the first three days of the tournament (10-0). On the final day, Madison, a 5A school from Rexburg, Idaho, handed Carbon its first loss. The Lady Dinos had a strong showing and placed sixth overall in the tournament.

Head coach Teresa Mower was impressed with the team’s performance. “[The tournament] went great,” she said. “We played pretty darn well.”

Carbon will open the season at home verse Juab on Tuesday, Aug. 18 at 6:30 p.m.