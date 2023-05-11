Lady Dinos Advance to Quarterfinals

Stock Photo by Rileigh Meccariello

#4 Carbon made easy work of #12 Manti on Thursday morning in the 3A State Softball Tournament. Thursday’s victory advances the Lady Dinos to the quarterfinals on Friday.

Carbon came charging out of the gates, plating three runs in the opening frame. The Lady Dinos added another run in the second to take the early 4-0 lead.

Manti answered with a run in the third inning, but that was all the room Carbon would allow. The Lady Dinos added another run in the third and two in the fourth to take the game 7-1.

Haven Byerly was a force for Carbon as she earned the win on the mound. She allowed only three hits and one run over seven innings, striking out 16. Byerly also did well at the plate as she homered in the first inning. She had three RBIs in the game.

Makayla Scovill helped the Lady Dinos’ cause as she finished with two RBIs. Brielle Sandoval also finished the day with an RBI.

Carbon will have a tough test on Friday as the team will face #1 Grantsville in the quarterfinals. Grantsville dominated in the second round as the team knocked off #9 South Summit 16-0 on Thursday.

Friday’s Carbon/Grantsville matchup is slated for 10 a.m. at the Spanish Fork Softball Complex. 3A State Softball finals games will be streamed live online at teamhive.live.