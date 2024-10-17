Lady Dinos Advance to State Quarterfinals

The Carbon High School girls’ soccer team hosted the North Sanpete Hawks for a second round state championship matchup on Wednesday. The number five ranked Dino squad had home field advantage against the twelfth ranked Lady Hawks. Playoff competition was in the air in the first half, with both teams playing tough defense, keeping their own nets secure.

The first half would end with both teams sitting with a score of zero. Going into the second half, the Carbon offense gained momentum, scoring five unanswered goals against the Hawks. The Dino defense stayed composed and played physical, keeping their net safe for the entire match. Carbon would earn a shutout victory, earning a ticket to the quarterfinals, ending the match with a score of 5-0.

Chrissy Jones had a great match, scoring two goals for the Lady Dinos, as well as an assist. Blythe Bradford found the back of the net twice as well for her team. Bailey Johnson assisted in two goals, and had a goal herself in the match. Kenzie Morgan assisted in a goal as well, as the Carbon team had a great showing in their first match of the state tournament.

Carbon is now set to hit the road for a match against the number four ranked Morgan Trojans. The match will be held on Morgan’s field on Saturday, Oct. 19. The Trojans are coming off a 8-0 victory over the Juab Wasps. They were consistent in scoring four goals in each half with an aggressive offense. The Dino defense will need to bring the intensity on the road, if they want to advance to the final four.