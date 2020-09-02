Lady Dinos’ Back-and-Forth Battle in Richfield

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

Carbon had another important region matchup on the road on Tuesday night. The Lady Dinos started off slow in the first set and found themselves in a six-point hole, 17-11, to the Wildcats. Carbon gained some ground on Richfield, but ultimately the comeback came up just short. Carbon lost the opening set 25-23.

The late push was not for naught as the Lady Dinos continued to build their momentum to take the second set 25-17. Richfield responded with a 25-18 third set win. Carbon came through in the fourth set 25-19 to force a fifth set. Unfortunately for the Lady Dinos, Richfield pulled away for a 15-12 win in the fifth set and took the match 3-2.

The Lady Dinos compiled 96 digs and 15 blocks in the contest. Katie Jones (32), Lyndee Mower (17), Makenna Blanc (17) and Emma Christensen (12) all recorded double-digit digs. Janzie Jensen and freshman Madi Orth came through with six blocks apiece. Blanc again led the offense with 30 assists while Emma Christensen was often on the receiving end, putting down 20 kills.

Carbon (8-2, 1-1) will close out the week with its first, home-region game when Emery (5-3, 1-1) comes to Price for the rivalry matchup.