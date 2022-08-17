Lady Dinos Begin in Style

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

Juab came to town on Tuesday night when the Lady Dinos returned to the hardwood for the first time this season. They young Dinos proved the lights were not too bright as they quickly went up 2-0 (25-11, 25-19).

Then, the Wasps gained the upper hand in the third set and won it 25-22, but that is all they would get. Carbon refocused in the fourth and sent Juab packing with a dominate 25-8 performance. The hometown faithful left happy as Carbon took the opener 3-1.

Madi Orth was all over the court as she led the Dinos in digs (19), aces (5) and blocks (3). She was also second on the team in kills with 12. Dani Jensen stepped up in her first varsity game with 14 kills and an outstanding 45.2% kill percentage, both team-highs. In addition, Jenna Richards recorded five aces while Jensen added four of her own. Makayla Pugliese tallied 15 digs while Jensen accounted for 10.

Carbon (1-0) will remain home on Thursday to face Duchesne (1-0).