Lady Dinos Blitz Falcons

ETV News Stock Photo by Traci Bishop

Canyon View was in town on Friday ready to take on the Dinos. It was Carbon, though, that was firing on all cylinders from the get go.

The Lady Dinos scored 20 points in the first quarter and went into the break up 30-21. Carbon would hold onto that lead throughout the second half to win 46-37.

Amiah Timothy led the offense with 10 points (5-9, 56%). Madi Orth added another eight points to go along with nine rebounds and two blocks. Haley Garrish also scored eight points to go along with her seven rebounds while Beverly Lancaster added six points.

While the Lady Dinos walked away with the win, they have some things to clean up, including their 23 turnovers. Carbon (11-4, 1-1) will now prepare for Emery (9-6, 0-2) on Thursday. Catch all the action live on ETV Channel 10 and online at etvnews.com/livesports.