Lady Dinos Break Records at BYU Invitational

The 2023 PACS BYU Invitational was hosted on May 5 and 6, seeing many familiar faces from both Carbon and Emery schools.

Out of 42 teams, the Carbon Dinos earned 14th. There were 37 teams for the girls’ events, with Carbon earning fifth and Green River finishing 32nd. Emery and Pinnacle also competed, but did not place overall. The teams all competed in the 1A-3A category.

Carbon High freshman Rozlyn Stowe had an impressive showing that was highlighted by another record-breaking finish in the 800 meter. She broke her own school record in the event, which she had set less than two weeks before, and earned first place with a time of 2:14.52.

Another record was broken by the Lady Dino medley team, which broke one of the longest-standing school records from 1980. The team of Mia Crompton, Kinlee Lewis, Gianna White and Stowe broke the school record by two seconds, which was good enough for second place at the invitational.

Stowe earned another top 10 finish in the girls’ 3200 meter as she took seventh. She scored again at the meet, this time in the girls’ 1600 meter, where she finished sixth. In the girls’ 4×100, the Lady Dinos placed third.

Green River High School’s Jenilee Keener was the lone Pirate to score at the invite. She nabbed fourth place in girls’ javelin to earn her team five points.

On the boys’ side, the Dinos came in third in the sprint medley. In the 4×400, the Dinos placed ninth, while Easton Humes came in third in the boys’ 400M. In the boys’ high jump, Dino Traxton Jewkes earned sixth.

Up next, Carbon and Emery high schools will head to Southern Utah University for regionals on May 10 and 11, while Region 23 track regionals will be hosted on May 10.