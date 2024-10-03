Lady Dinos Can’t Hold Off Wildcats *Photo Gallery*

The Carbon volleyball squad hosted the Richfield Wildcats on Tuesday for a region matchup. Richfield came into the match third in the Region 12 standing with a region record of 5-4. Carbon was in search of their fourth region win.

The Cats came out with the set one victory, 25-17, but the Carbon team stayed composed, winning a close second set, 26-24. Set three was another close one, ending with Richfield squeaking by, 28-26. Bringing on set four, the Wildcats continued their momentum, winning the set, 25-17. This handed the Lady Dinos their seventh region loss of the season.

Next up for Carbon, they will host the Delta Rabbits on this homecoming week. The match will be held on Thursday, as Delta comes into the match with a region record of 4-6.