Lady Dinos’ Chemistry on Display

Stock Photo by Jeff Barrett

On Tuesday, Carbon and San Juan met on the pitch. The Lady Dinos found the back of the net early and often with three goals in the first half and three more in the second. Six different players scored for Carbon including Ryan Brady, Rachel Hobbs, Molly Banks, Shalyce Rauhala, Beverly Lancaster and Amiah Timothy.

The Lady Dinos controlled the ball and moved it around well, also recording six assists. Brady, Timothy and Banks double dipped with one assist each while Sophia Crompton, Aubrey Jeffrey and Kinley Cowdelll added an assist in the contest. Carbon dominated the game 6-0. Emma Flemett was not challenged and only needed three saves to shutout the Lady Broncos.

Thursday marks one of the biggest games of the year when Richfield (8-5, 6-1) comes into town to take on Carbon (9-3, 6-1).The Lady Wildcats handed the Lady Dinos their only region loss (2-1) when the teams played in Richfield nearly one month ago. Carbon will be looking for payback in what is sure to be a heavily contested match.