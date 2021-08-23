Lady Dinos Come Out Swinging

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

Carbon opened up its season at Juab on Thursday night. Immediately, the two teams were tested as the first set was all knotted up at 24. The Lady Dinos grabbed the next two points to take the set, 26-24.

They continued that momentum into the second set as they went up 2-0 with a 25-20 set win. With a chance to put the game away in the third, the Dinos came up just short. Credit Juab for battling hard and taking the third set 25-23.

The Lady Dinos were not about to go to a fifth set, however. They closed the door in the fourth by a score of 25-19 to take the match 3-1.

Carbon will remain on the road this week. The Lady Dinos (1-0) will travel to play Duchesne (0-0) on Tuesday and then take part in the Dixie Flyers Tournament this weekend.