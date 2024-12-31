Lady Dinos Compete at Beehive 25

The Carbon High School Lady Dinos wrestling team had five members invited to the Beehive 25 Tournament in Nephi over the weekend. An invitation to the event shows the hard work and success the athletes have had in the first half of the season.

Representing Carbon was Rickelle Collins, Kallie Lefler, Farrah Parker, Emma Parker and Madison Arroyo, as they were set to face some of the best wrestlers from around the state.

Rickelle Collins earned 11.0 points during the tournament, finishing in the sixth place overall spot. In her first match against Union’s Boydee Gravatt, Collins received the win by pin, advancing to the quarterfinal round. She fell to her opponent from Bonneville, as she made her way to round three.

She then faced Herriman’s Tilly Twitchel, where should would get the win by pin over her opponent midway through the second round. Collins would fall in her next couple matches to some great competition, earning her the sixth place podium.

Kallie Lefler earned 7.0 points in the tournament, getting a win in round three against Mountain Crest’s Addilyn Baxter. She finished the match by pinning her opponent in the second round, as she would earn sixth place in her weight class.

Farrah Parker would also get the sixth place podium in the tournament for Carbon. Emma Parker had a couple great battles against her opponents. Against her opponent from Enterprise, she lost by six points in a high scoring decision (18-12) and fell in the second round to her opponent from Roy.

Madison Arroyo also had troubles finding a win, falling to her opponents form Box elder and Duchesne, as she left the tournament with a leg injury. The Lady Dinos will now prepare for the Cougar Classic in Roosevelt on Jan. 3 and Jan. 4.