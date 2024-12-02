Lady Dinos Compete at Brawl at the Hall

The Carbon High School girls wrestling team traveled to Herriman, to compete at the annual “Brawl in the Hall” wrestling meet. Eleven other schools attended the brawl, including St. Joseph, Bingham, Providence Hall, Juan Diego, Lehi, American Leadership Academy, West Jordan, Clearfield, Pleasant Grove, Murray and Herriman.

The team had a fantastic day, ending with the second-best winning percentage of all of the teams, with 47 wins and 17 losses. The Lady Dinos earned three gold medals, four silver medals, three bronzes and a fourth place finish.

Beginning in the 104-112 class, Kallie Lefler went 5-0, earning the gold medal. Lefler won four matches by fall and one by major decision. In the 116-126 class, Farrah Parker also brought home the gold medal. Parker went a perfect 5-0, winning all of her matches by pinning her opponents.

Madison Arroyo was the third Lady Dino to earn a gold, winning all of her matches during the meet. Arroyo finished four opponents by fall and one by tech fall in the 186-196 class. Gabriela Bencomo brought home the silver in the 95-103 class, going 4-1. Bencomo won all four of her matches by fall during the event.

Emma Parker finished 4-1 in the 124-134 class, earning the silver. She would end the night with four wins over her opponents by fall. Brookleigh Unsworth also received the silver in the 126-134 class, going 4-1 with a win by sudden victory, as well as three wins by fall.

Rickelle Collins secured the silver medal at the brawl in the 150-161 class, going 4-1 in her matches. Collins ended the night with two wins by fall, a decision and a forfeit. Sienna Alderson earned the bronze medal in the 121-127 class, going 3-2 at the event. Alderson won all of her matches by fall.

Isabella Galarza placed third, securing the bronze with a record of 3-2. Galarza won all three matches by pinning her opponents. Litty Provost earned the final bronze medal for the Lady Dinos. Provost finished the meet with a 3-2 record, getting a win by fall in the 221-243 class.

Alizah Trostle brought home a respectful fourth place medal, ending the meet with a 3-2 record. Trostle won two matches by pin and one by decision.

The team will now prepare to host their first home dual against the always tough Juab team on Dec. 4, followed by a tournament weekend in Salem Hills on Dec. 6-7 at the Skyhawk Showdown.