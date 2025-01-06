Lady Dinos Compete at Cougar Mat Classic *Photo Gallery*

The Carbon Dinos girls’ wrestling team made the way to Roosevelt to compete at the Cougar Mat Classic over the weekend. There were ten teams in attendance for the tournament.

Beginning in the 120-weight class, Chloe Parker won four of her first five matches, earning her a spot in the championship match against Altamont’s Presslee Thacker. The match would end with Thacker being the victor, as Parker would earn a very respectful second place podium. In the 130-weight class, Brookleigh Unsworth finished the tournament with a 3-2 record. Unsworth defeated all of her matches by fall, earning her spot in the third place match. She would fall to Uintah’s Tanzie Wold by fall, as she received the fourth place podium.

In the 140-weight class, Adrianne Lee had a couple wins, pinning her opponents, earning her a shot in the fifth place match. She had a good battle with her opponent, but would fall in the second round, as she placed sixth overall in her classification. In the 155-weight class, Alizah Trostle went 4-2 in the tournament. Trostle finished three opponents by fall, earning her a spot in the fifth place match against Duchesne’s Dakoda Keel. Trostle would get her fourth pin of the tournament, earning the fifth place podium.

In the 170-weight class, Rickelle Collins continued her impressive season with five straight victories in the tournament. Collins defeated all five opponents by fall, earning her a spot in the championship match. The match would go the distance in a hard-fought battle by both girls, ending in a close decision (7-3). Collins claimed the second place podium in her classification, improving her season record to 18-7. Litty Provost went 4-3 during the tournament, getting three wins by fall, as well as a medical forfeit. She battled Unions Jayci Wood in the third place match, as she would fall, still earning the fourth place podium.

The Lady Dinos had a great all-around tournament and will now prepare for a dual against the Grantsville Cowboys on Jan. 8, followed by the Rockwell Rumble at Salt Lake academy over the weekend.