Lady Dinos Compete at Skyhawk Showdown *Photo Gallery*

The Carbon Lady Dinos wrestling team competed at the Skyhawk Showdown at Payson High School over the weekend. Members of 37 different schools in the state of Utah traveled to the Skyhawks home nest, where Varsity and JV tournaments were held.

In the Varsity tournament, Maddison Arroyo went 6-1 during the weekend, earning her team 49.0 points. In the third place match, she faced Grantsville’s Kira Hart, where she finished the match in the second round, via pin, taking home the bronze.

Kallie Lefler finished the weekend with a 10-2 record, where she matched up against ALA’s Jaskin Hair, for the fifth place matchup. Lelfer was able to get the pin in under a minute, earning her the fifth place podium and 13.0 points for her team.

Emma Parker went 8-4 in the tournament, earning 40.0 points for the Lady Dinos. Parker met Wasatch’s Amberly Howe in the final match, where it was a great battle for the fifth place podium, ending by decision in favor of Parker, 8-7.

Rickelle Collins had a great tournament, going 10-4 during the weekend. She met with Altamont’s Nylee Thatcher in the seventh place match. Collins would get the win by fall in the first round, earning 31 points for Carbon.

Farrah Parker received a top ten finished, earning 27.0 points for Carbon. She went 9-2 during the tournament, but fell in the ninth place match against Central Grand Junction’s Shyann Page. Carbon finished tenth overall in the team standings as Central Grand Junction placed first. Wasatch, Grantsville, Cedar Valley and Salem Hills, followed.

In the JV tournament, Gabriela Bencomo and Alizah Trostle went 4-0, winning first place in their weight classes. Isabella Galarza (3-1) and Chloe Parker (5-5) would both earn a second place finishes in their classes.

Next up for the Lady Dinos, they will host ALA and North Sanpete on Wednesday at Carbon High for a three-team dual. Following the dual, they travel to the Dixie and Enterprise tournament in St. George on Dec. 13-14.

Photos by Brittnie Anderson