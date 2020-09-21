Lady Dinos Compile 17 Aces in Win *Photo Gallery*

The Lady Eagles arrived in Price for a rare Friday match against Carbon. The Lady Dinos grabbed the early edge with a 25-19 win in the first set. The next two sets were not close as Carbon scorched Duchesne 25-12 and 25-13 for a three-set sweep.

Carbon recorded a season-high 17 aces as a team from six different players. Lyndee Mower led the way with five aces followed by Emma Christensen with four, Reagan Smuin with three, Katie Jones with two, Janzie Jensen with two and Makenna Blanc with one. Jensen also logged half of the team’s 10 blocks while Christensen had a game-high 15 kills.

This week, Carbon (11-3, 3-2) will return to region play with two key home contests. San Juan (5-8, 0-5) will come to town on Tuesday followed by Richfield (11-6, 5-0) on Thursday.