Lady Dinos Continue Dominance

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

Carbon traveled to Richfield on Saturday to compete at the Wildcat Invitational. The meet featured teams from Delta, Gunnison, Millard, Richfield and South Sevier.

Freshman Alyssa Chamberlain set personal records in the 50 and 100 free. Her efforts put her in first place in both events and she finished with 16 points. Sofia Crompton came in second in the 50 free while Tyrca Jaramillo took second in the 100 free. Jaramillo also finished in second in the 200 IM while Hadley Bower ended in third.

Nicole Swasey, Logan Odendahl, Thalyn Lyman and Jaramillo were the only Dino relay team to take first, which they accomplished in the 400 free. The Richfield relay teams controlled the remaining events.

The Lady Dinos remain the team to beat. Carbon took first in the meet with 110 points. Richfield (81) came in second and Millard (61) in third.

Gabe Ibanez was the lone Dino to end in first-place on the boys’ side. He accomplished the feat twice, including first-place finishes in the 200 IM and 100 fly.

Carbon’s boys’ team came in third with 58 points. Richfield took first with 115 points while Millard finished in second with 66 points.