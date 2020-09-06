Lady Dinos Continue Region Tear

ETV New stock photo by Jeff Barrett

On Thursday, San Juan and Carbon met on the pitch.

The Lady Dinos dominated in the first half, leading 3-0 at the break. Carbon continued to handle its business and took the contest 5-1.

Freshman Amiah Timothy scored twice while Beverly Lancaster, Kinley Cowdell and Molly Banks all added a goal of their own. Ryan Brady facilitated the offense with three assists. Sophomore Emma Flemett recorded seven saves in the contest.

Carbon will be on the road next week. The Lady Dinos (5-2, 2-0) will face Richfield (4-4, 2-0) on Tuesday and Grand (0-1, 0-1) on Thursday.