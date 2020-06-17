Lady Dinos Crowned Corona Classic Champions *Photo Gallery*

Ten 3A softball teams met at the Carbon County Fairgrounds this past weekend to compete in the Corona Classic Invitational. The tournament was scheduled for the teams, especially the seniors, to have one more opportunity to compete.

Carbon

Carbon started things off against Union and struggled early offensively. The Lady Dinos were held scoreless in their first three innings and trailed 8-6 going into the seventh. Gracie Hansen came through for the Dinos, hitting a two-out, two-RBI double to tie the game. It remained even at eight, sending the game into extras. Lyndsey Madrigal hit a three-run homerun in the eighth to push her RBI total to five in the game. Carbon went on to defeat Union 13-8 and avoided an early appearance to the consolation bracket.

The Lady Dinos remained hot offensively and blew past South Summit 21-10. Amaya Prettyman hit two, two-run homeruns against the Wildcats. Carbon then went on to play North Sanpete. The Lady Dinos again struck early, scoring five runs in the second to take a 6-1 lead after two innings. The Lady Hawks attempted a comeback, but it fell short as Carbon went undefeated on Friday with the 13-6 victory.

With the win, the Lady Dinos took the winner’s bracket and punched their ticket to the championship game. Carbon did not have to play until about 3 p.m. on Saturday as it awaited the winner of the consolation bracket. As it would happen, North Sanpete defeated Grand to earn another chance at the Dinos.

The Lady Dinos wasted no time getting on the board in the championship game against the Lady Hawks. Giana Bruno hit a two-run shot to start the inning, which ignited the team. Carbon batted around and pushed nine runs across to go up 9-1 after the first inning. The Lady Hawks began chipping away at the deficit and scored five runs of their own to make it 11-6 going into the bottom of the sixth.

Carbon was determined to extinguish the Hawks’ flame and did so by scoring three insurance runs in the bottom half to push its lead back to eight. The Lady Dinos held North Sanpete scoreless in the seventh to claim the 14-6 victory and the championship.

Brooke Moosman and Tenley Madsen were the only pitchers for the Dinos throughout the tournament. Every player got in the action as they played great defense and swung their bats well throughout the tournament. Carbon went undefeated throughout the two-day tournament and concluded the season on top.

Emery

The Lady Spartans, much like the Dinos, started slow offensively. Emery started to make a late run against North Sanpete, but came up just short 15-11. The loss sent Emery to the consolation bracket with an uphill battle to make it to the championship game.

The Spartans found their groove against San Juan, taking down the Broncos 13-1. Emery then had to play in the 9:30 p.m. game against South Summit. Bralin Wilde and Kaejha Johnson hit back-to-back RBI doubles with two outs in the first to take a 2-0 lead. Wilde then came around to score off Janessa Weston’s RBI single in the third to make it 3-0. However, South Summit tied it up in the bottom half off two homeruns.

Emery answered back in the forth with three runs of its own to regain the lead. The Lady Spartans never looked back and scored three more runs in the fifth and six runs in the sixth to 10-run the Lady Wildcats, 15-4. Wilde went 5-5 with two doubles and four RBIs while playing great defense from the hot corner.

The late-night win set up an early matchup with Grand the next morning. Emery led 3-1 until the Lady Red Devils attacked with four runs in the fifth. The Lady Spartans failed to regain the lead once it was lost, causing them to be eliminated from the tournament.