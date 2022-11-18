Lady Dinos Cruise to 1st Victory

ETV News Stock Photo by Dusty Butler

The Lady Dinos opened the season with an easy victory over American Leadership on Thursday. Despite having the home court advantage, the Eagles struggled to keep up with Carbon. In fact, after a scoreless second quarter, American Leadership trailed 21-4.

The Dinos kept their energy in the third, chipping in 17 more. American Leadership had its best quarter at the end, but it was not enough as Carbon cruised to a 49-17 win in the non-region matchup.

Eight Dinos tallied points in the game, led by Gracee Vasquez with nine. Amiah Timothy and Tatum Tanner added eight apiece while Madi Orth chipped in seven. Bev Lancaster, Haley Garrish, Jasie Jensen and Maddi Ferguson all added points in the game.

Carbon (1-0) has a short break before traveling to take on the Orem Tigers on Tuesday, Nov. 22. The team will then have a week off before hosting its first home game on Nov. 29 against Cedar City.