Lady Dinos Demolish Grand *Photo Gallery*

Carbon’s season finale was a makeup game with the Grand Red Devils. The Lady Dinos went to work quickly in this one and did not give Grand any breathing room.

They bolted out the the gates to lead 25-2 after the first quarter and 48-5 at halftime. Carbon continued to control the contest in the final half and took it 87-23.

Makenna Blanc scored a team-high 18 points. Madi Orth filled up her stat sheet with 17 points, nine rebounds, three steals and two blocks. Janzie Jensen and Molly Banks added 13 and 10 points, respectively.

The Dinos were awarded the four seed in the tournament and will host #13 Summit Academy at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.