Lady Dinos Display Depth *Photo Gallery*

#4 Carbon took on #13 Summit Academy on Saturday evening to begin the state tournament. The Lady Dinos immediately set the tone, coming out in a full-court press. It appeared that this move surprised the Lady Bears as Carbon jumped out in front 6-0, forcing Summit Academy to take a timeout. The Bears settled in afterward, and trailed 12-7 after one quarter.

It was Summit Academy’s turn to start hot as the Lady Bears opened the period on a 7-0 run to lead, going up 14-12. The teams traded blows the next few minutes, eventually tying the game at 17. The Dinos were able to pull away late though to lead by two, 23-21, at the half. The Dinos aggressive play resulted in foul trouble for many players, forcing Carbon to turn to its bench. One of the players that stepped up in the first half was Stevie Oman, who hit two big three-pointers and led the team with eight points.

The Lady Dinos made great adjustments and began to create separation. Another bench player in Amiah Timothy had a monstrous game, tallying 13 points in the third quarter alone. The Bears left her open and she made them pay with three, three-point shots. When Summit Academy tried to play up on her, she used her quickness to get around her defender and break for the basket. The Dinos began imposing their will and took a 10-point lead into the final period. Carbon never looked back and went on the win the contest 57-36.

Timothy finished with a game-high 23 points, 19 of which came in the second half. Madi Orth added 10 points in limited action due to foul trouble. The Dinos scored 33 points off the bench which accounted for 58 percent of their total score. If Carbon wants to make a run at a state title, it will require a full team effort, which was on display Saturday night.

#4 Carbon moves onto the quarterfinals to play #5 Richfield. The Dinos and Wildcats split the season series and now the rubber match will determine who advances to the semifinals. Catch all the tournament action live on etvnews.com/livesports and ETV Channel 10.

Photos by Jeff Barrett