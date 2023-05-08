Lady Dinos Dominate First Round

Stock Photo by Rileigh Meccariello

The Lady Dinos entered the first round of the 3A State Softball Playoffs looking to ride the momentum they gained in region play. With a perfect region record (8-0) and a region championship under their belt, they were ready for the first round.

When the RPI standings were released, #4 Carbon was pitted against #13 American Leadership Academy (ALA). The teams met in Price to battle it out on Saturday.

ALA opened up the scoring in the first with three runs. The Lady Dinos were not discouraged and answered with eight of their own in the bottom of the inning. The Carbon pitching staff then settled down and did not allow the Eagles to plate another run.

The Lady Dinos were not done, however, as the bats stayed alive. Carbon added six runs in the third and four in the fourth to take the 18-3 win. Scovill had an outstanding day with four hits, including three singles and a triple, while also earning the win on the mound. She allowed one hit and zero runs over three and 2/3 innings while striking out four.

Scovill was not the only one that had success at the plate. Gabrielle Vasquez hit a home run in the third while Kylan Sorenson went yard in the fourth. Vasquez had four RBIs in the game while Sorenson finished with five. Reese Ardohain and Scovill both ended the day with a pair of RBIs.

With the win, #4 Carbon will advance face #12 Manti in the second round of the tournament. The game is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Thursday at the Spanish Fork Softball Complex.