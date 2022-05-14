Lady Dinos’ Early Exit

ETV News Stock Photo by Jeff Barrett

The Lady Dinos began Friday with a match-up against South Summit. In the third, the Lady Wildcats struck first with a three-run shot in the third to take the lead. Carbon would eventually fall behind 4-0 before finding its first run. Gabrielle Vasquez and Mollie Horsley each hit home a runner in the fifth to make it 4-2, but that is all the damage Carbon would muster. South Summit would go on to win the game by that same score.

The loss seemed to have lasting effects as Canyon View had its way with Carbon in the consolation bracket. The Lady Falcons immediately scored three runs in the first and never looked back. The closest the Dinos would come is 4-3 after a three-run third, but Canyon View responded with three runs in the fourth and six in the fifth. The Falcons won the game 13-3 in five innings to knock off Carbon.

The Dinos finish the season with a 22-7 record and a Region 12 Title.