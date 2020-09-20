Lady Dinos Enforce Mercy Rule

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

Carbon played South Sevier on Thursday in Monroe. The Lady Dinos wasted no time and scored four goals in the first half and four more in the second. The Dino defense held tough and pitched a shutout in the 8-0 beat down.

Beverly Lancaster, Kinley Cowdell and Molly Banks each recorded two goals in the contest. Amaiah Timothy and Sophia Crompton also recorded a goal against the Lady Rams.

The Lady Dinos (8-3, 5-1) will be in Blanding on Tuesday to face San Juan (2-5-1, 0-4-1) and will then host a critical game against Richfield (7-5, 5-1) on Thursday.