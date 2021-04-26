Lady Dinos Fall in Crucial Region Game

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

Carbon had a chance to clinch the region title on Friday with a win over Moab, although Grand was just a game behind. The Lady Red Devils took full advantage of their opportunity and jumped on Carbon with six runs in the first two innings.

The Lady Dinos had a hard time finding traction on offense and only mustered two runs. Grand went on to win the game 9-2 and pull within a half of a game for first-place with the Dinos. If Grand beats Emery on Thursday, the Red Devils and Dinos will share the region title.

Amya Prettyman had the best day at the plate, going 2-4. Brooke Moosman came in for relief in the third and pitched four innings of three hit ball while giving up three runs (two earned).

Carbon (14-3, 9-1) will conclude the regular season against North Sanpete (10-7) at home on Wednesday and then at Juab (9-12) on Thursday.