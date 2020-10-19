Lady Dinos Fall in Quarterfinals

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

After a narrow win in the second round of the 3A Girls’ State Soccer Tournament, the Lady Dinos traveled to take on Morgan for the quarterfinals on Saturday. The game capped off the season for Carbon as the team fell 6-1 and exited the tournament.

Morgan came out ready to fight and notched three goals in the first half. Carbon managed a lone goal in the opening half to trail 3-1 at the break.

The second half was all Morgan as the team knocked in three more while blanking the Lady Dinos to take the 6-1 win.

The Lady Dinos finished the season with a 10-7 overall record and a 6-4 record in Region 12.