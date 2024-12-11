Lady Dinos Fall in Region Opener to Juab

The Carbon Dinos girls’ basketball team opened up region play on the road against the Juab Wasps on Tuesday night. The Wasps were coming off of a win over Juan Diego, 53-33. The game started out even in the first quarter, as Juab led by one point, going into the second.

In the second quarter, the Carbon offense was unable to get going, as they ended with two points. This brought the score to 22-13, in favor of the Wasps at halftime.

Carbon’s scoring went well in the third quarter, as they matched Juab with 14 points, bringing the score to 36-27 at the beginning of the final quarter. Again, the offense struggle, scoring four points in the final quarter, ending the game, 51-31.

Jacie Jensen led Carbon with 14 points, followed by Bailey Johnson with six and Sage Vea with four. They will look to work out some of the kinks next, as they attend the Southern Classic basketball tournament in St. George over the weekend. They will face Nevada’s Liberty Patriots on Dec.12.