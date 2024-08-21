Lady Dinos Fall in Season Opener to Union

MenuMenu

The Carbon Dinos volleyball team traveled to Roosevelt to face the Union Cougars for their first match of the year. The Cougars were off to a good start, with a win over Copper Hills last week.

In the first set, Carbon kept it close, but would fall, 20-25. In set two, the Lady Cougars kept their momentum going with the set win, 15-25.

The Lady Dinos were down, but not out, as they rallied back and won set three, 25-19. Going into set four, Union would eventually close it out, 18-25 and would get the team win.

Carbon will face another challenge on Wednesday night as they face Draper APA. Draper is coming into the match, 5-0 in the early season, winning every set they have played thus far.
