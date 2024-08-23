Lady Dinos Fall in Tough Five Set Match

The Carbon volleyball team battle against the Draper APA Eagles on Wednesday, for their first game on their home court of the season. Draper came into the match at 5-0, winning teams such as Judge Memorial, Granger and Roy, among others. In those matches, they were yet to lose a set, going 12-0 in their sets.

The Lady Dinos were ready to spoil their streak, with a big 25-14 win in the first set. In set two, the Eagles were settled in and took set two, 22-25. Moving into set three, both teams were fighting hard back-and-forth and unfortunately the Lady Dinos would fall, 28-26.

Carbon was fired up in set four, refusing to give up, as they cruised for the set win, 25-12. The match would go down to the wire, tied at 2-2, with set five on the way. Once again, both teams were refusing to let the opposing team get an easy win, the match would end with a close score of 15-13. The Draper APA squad would collect their sixth win of the early season, but not without a tough fight from the Lady Dinos.

Carbon will be competing at the Dixie Flyer Tournament in St. George over the weekend. They will be set to face the Stansbury Stallions on day one. The Stallions are at 2-0 in the early season with wins over South Summmit and Mountain Crest. They will face more opponents on Friday, to determine their placement on Saturday.

After that, the squad will be back home for their first region game of the year, against another tough squad in the North Sanpete Hawks (6-2). The game will be at 6:30 p.m. on August 27.