Lady Dinos Fall to ‘Cats on the Mat *Photo Gallery*

Photos by Jamie Swank

Carbon‘s lady grapplers were home to host Richfield on Tuesday night. Chloe Parker started things off by winning by forfeit in 110. Then, Richfield answered back with a pair of pins.

Haleigh Malmgren (125) righted the ship with a pin to tie it all up at 12. Unfortunately, Carbon’s only other points scored were when Fortune Ward won in 140. In the end, Richfield left the victors, 30-18.

The Lady Dinos will continue their season on Saturday at the Bruin Girls Round Robin Tournament.