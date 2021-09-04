Lady Dinos Fall to Reigning Champs *Photo Gallery*

The Lady Dinos opened their doors in style as they welcomed the 3A reigning state champs, Union, for their first home game of the season. The first set did not go the Dinos’ way, however. The Cougars showed their strength and easily took the first set 25-13.

Carbon needed a big response and came through in the second set, 25-17, to tie the match. Union battled back in the third and eventually went ahead 25-19. Needing to win the fourth set to extend the game, Carbon came up short. The Cougars closed out the contest 25-16 in the fourth set for the 3-1 victory.

Kills were tough to come by for the Dinos as the Cougars’ defensive prowess was on full display. Carbon only posted a 25% kill percentage while committing 23 errors in the match. Lyndee Mower led the team with 12 kills and 26 digs while Sydney Orth tallied nine kills and a team-high eight blocks.