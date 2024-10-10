Lady Dinos Fall to Top Ranked Falcons

The Carbon Dinos volleyball team hosted the number one ranked team in 3A, the Canyon View Falcons, on Tuesday night for their final home match of the regular season. The match started off with Canyon View showing why they are ranked at the top, winning the first two sets.

In the third set, Carbon would not let the Lady Falcons get the sweep, getting the set win in a fantastic back and forth, ending at 29-27. Canyon View settled down and secured the victory in the fourth set, winning 25-12.

Carbon will set their sights on the weekend, when they will travel to compete at the SVC South Sevier Valley Tournament on Oct. 11 and 12. Following the tournament, they will travel to take on the 4-8 Manti Templars on Tuesday, Oct. 15.