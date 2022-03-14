Lady Dinos’ Fast Start

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

Before Carbon took part in the March Warm-Up Elite in St. George, the Dinos made a couple of stops along the way.

They opened the season at Pine View and dominated the Panthers with 18 runs off of 20 hits. In addition, they held Pine View to just three hits and no runs for a 18-0 blow out. Maddix Whiteside recorded a triple and three RBIs while Danica Adams also hit a triple. Mollie Horsley finished with two doubles as Haven Byerly drove in three runs.

The Dinos continued their trip and brought the heat to Hurricane. Again, Carbon showed a lot of offensive production and ran away with this one 13-3. Gianna Bruno had herself a game with a double and six RBIs. Meanwhile, Tenley Madsen and Byerly each added two ribbies apiece.

Then, to start the March Warm-Up Elite, Carbon jumped out to a big 10-1 lead over Pleasant Grove. The Vikings responded with six runs in the third, but Carbon held on to win 13-8.

Riverton provided the first road block of the season and held Carbon scoreless in the next match. The Silverwolves proved to be the better team and won it, 11-0.

The final game on Friday was against the defending 3A champions, Grantsville. Carbon once more jumped out to a hot start and scored six runs in the first. Up 7-0, Carbon surrendered two runs, but quickly shut down the Cowboy attack. The Dinos added six more runs in the fourth to take it convincingly, 13-2. Madsen and Horsely led the team with three RBIs apiece while sophomore Kylan Sorenson picked up the win in the circle.

Cyprus then found success against the Dinos and pulled off a 6-0 win. Carbon next took on Grand to wrap up the busy weekend. The Dinos scored early and often in the finale, beating the Red Devils 11-1. Once again, Sorenson was excellent and picked up another win. Byerly led the team with three RBIs while Bruno went yard and recorded two ribbies.

Up next, the Dinos (5-2) will host Juan Diego (0-4) on Tuesday. Carbon will then travel to Uintah (0-2) on Wednesday before a home rematch against Grantsville (0-4) on Friday. Friday’s game will be streamed live on etvnews.com/livesports.