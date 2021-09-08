Lady Dinos Flustered By Falcon Attack

ETV News Stock Photo by Jeff Barrett

A first look at the Dinos‘ new region opponent took place in Cedar City on Tuesday afternoon. Canyon View did not waste any time to show that it has the skills to be atop the region.

The Lady Falcons took a 1-0 lead into halftime and added to it in the second half. While Amiah Timothy found the back of the net yet again, it was not enough as Canyon View beat Carbon 3-1.

Kinley Cowdell logged the lone assist for the Dinos while Emma Flemmet recorded 10 saves in the goal.

The Lady Dinos (6-3, 1-1) will hope for a better result when Grand (4-1, 1-1) comes to town on Thursday.