Lady Dinos Focused on Progress

Carbon is looking forward to its arrival on the courts as many returners will be back in the ranks. Lindsey Snow and Lizzy Blackburn will be back for their junior years after starting in first and second singles as sophomores.

“Lindsey and Lizzy are close in ability. They bring different talents to the court,” said head coach Pete Riggs. There are a number of other players that are returning with varsity experience as well. “Laurie Parry played quite a bit and came back really strong. She will be our number three.”

Kaydance Scovill and Alyssa Ellis also “played a lot of varsity” and will return to play doubles. Riggs commented, “Those five are really strong, experienced players.”

The battle for the final two spots has been intense. Several first-time players last year have worked hard to hone their skills and improve. “I have a few right on the cusp,” mentioned Riggs. “There are a couple of sophomores that have worked hard over the summer, Ella Anderson and Lindey Richardson, that have set themselves apart.”

The region landscape is a bit different this year with newcomer Canyon View. It has yet to be seen what the Falcons have to offer, but Richfield, South Sevier and Grand always provide tough competition. “We stack up well in region. We have good potential to do well.” Riggs reiterated, “We have the potential to take a region championship.” He went on to say it is a matter of “each girl doing her job.”

He concluded, “Winning and losing are byproducts of playing the right way. If you play your hardest and lose, then it’s no big deal. Many times though, when you play your hardest, you win.” The Lady Dinos hope to foster that mindset as the season rolls out.