Lady Dinos Get Big Win Over Wasps

The Carbon volleyball team hosted the Juab Wasps for a region matchup on Thursday night. Carbon was coming off a tough loss to the North Sanpete Lady Hawks on Tuesday, still searching for their first region win.

In the first set, the Wasps were a pestering group, getting the win in an awesome back-and-forth competition. They won the set, 26-24, taking the early advantage. Carbon buckled down, swatting the ball as if it were a wasp itself. They would even up the score with the win, 25-18.

Set three was another close one, but the Lady Dinos kept the momentum going their way with a win, 25-20. Going into the final set, Carbon closed it out with a 25-16 win, giving them their first region win of the year. They now sit at 1-1 in the middle of the pack in the region standings.

They will face the 0-2 Richfield Wildcats next on Sept. 5 on the road for another region matchup.