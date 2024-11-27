Lady Dinos Get the Win Over Union

After falling in their first game of the season to Draper APA, Carbon bounced back as they played the Union Cougars in Roosevelt on Tuesday. The teams were neck-and-neck throughout the entire game.

The half ended with a tie at 18, followed by finishing the third with an even score of 29-29. The Lady Dinos found a way to outscore the Cougars in the finals quarter, bringing them to a close two-point victory, 43-41. This brought the Dinos to a 1-1 non-region record, early in the season.

Jacie Jensen led the way for the Carbon team, earning 12 points on the night. Bailey Curtis followed by putting up nine points. Blythe Bradford contributed four, with Bailey Johnson and Maddi Ferguson scoring from three-point land.

Next up for Carbon will be a match against the Uintah Utes on Dec. 5. Uintah is 1-2 thus far, with a couple close losses to Richfield and Emery. The game will be broadcast live on ETVNews.com/LiveSports.