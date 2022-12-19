Lady Dinos Go 2-0 at Weekend Tournament

ETV News Stock Photo by Traci Bishop

The Lady Dinos finished with a perfect record at the Central Utah Girls’ Preview over the weekend. Carbon routed Ogden and carried that momentum to another win against Layton Christian.

Beginning on Friday, the Dinos faced the Ogden Tigers. Carbon came screaming out of the gates, outscoring its opponent 22-4 in the opening period. Ogden improved in the second, but the Dinos still had a 38-11 lead at the half.

Ogden was never close in this one as Carbon cruised to a 57-22 win to open the tournament. Kennedy Williams was a standout for the Lady Dinos, scoring 16 points, including four buckets from behind the arc. Madi Orth was also in double digits with 12.

Saturday featured a closer contest as Carbon faced Layton Christian. A slow start almost doomed the Dinos as they trailed 15-7 after the first period. An effective team huddle ignited the team, however, as the Dinos put together their best quarter in the second. Carbon outscored Layton Christian 21-10 in the second to take a 28-25 lead into the half.

The teams traded buckets in the third, going into the final period with only three points separating them. Carbon held on and closed out the game for the 55-49 win. Orth was outstanding on Saturday, scoring 23 points in the win. Williams and Amiah Timothy added eight points apiece in the victory.

Carbon (8-3) will travel to Manti (4-6) on Monday for its final game before the holiday break. The Dinos will then return to the courts on Jan. 3 to take on Union.