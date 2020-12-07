Lady Dinos’ Great Start

ETV News stock photo by Dusty Butler

Carbon girls’ basketball opened its year this past weekend at the Shannon Johnson Classic. The Lady Dinos’ first opponent was South Summitt on Thursday. Carbon jumped out to a huge lead, 21-10, after the first quarter. The Dino defense sunk in its teeth in the second quarter and did not allow a single point. Carbon was up 40-10 at halftime and cruised onto a 64-35 victory.

Janzie Jensen led the way with 13 pints followed by Molly Banks with 12. Banks also had five of the Dinos’ 18 steals, but Carbon also had turnover problems with 18. Freshman Madi Orth recorded four blocks in her first game as a Dino.

Friday’s game against Uintah was extremely close, although neither team was very efficient offensively. The Lady Dinos led 17-15 at the half before lengthening their margin to 31-24 by the end of the third quarter. Carbon kept the Lady Utes at bay and went on to take it 40-32.

Sydney Orth led the team in points with 10 while Makenna Blanc finished with 10 rebounds. Banks added another three steals.

In the final game of the weekend, Carbon left nothing to doubt. The Lady Dinos dominated the first half over Wasatch Academy 28-13. They went on to win their third straight game 45-28.

Blanc had her best game thus far, shooting 70% from the field and scoring 18 points. Sydney Orth led the team with 11 rebounds while Jensen recorded eight assists.

The Lady Dinos (3-0) will host North Sanpete (0-2) on Tuesday night in Price. The game will be streamed live on ETV Channel 10 and online at etvnews.com/livesports.