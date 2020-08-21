Lady Dinos Hard-Fought Debut *Photo Gallery*

Carbon opened its season on Tuesday night against Juab.

The Lady Dinos controlled the tempo in the first set with a 25-18 win. Juab was not going to shy away and forced a tiebreaker in the second set. Carbon emerged victorious with a 27-25 win.

With their backs against the wall, the Lady Wasps prevailed in the third set 25-18. A tightly-contested fourth set then ensued as the Lady Dinos did not want to go to a fifth set. Carbon dug deep and battled to take the set 25-23, resulting in a 3-1 match win.

Emma Christensen led the way with 20 kills on the night while Janzie Jensen recorded four blocks. Katie Jones had 25 digs in the contest followed by Lyndee Mower and Christensen with 17 and 16, respectively. Makenna Blanc added 34 assists, an average of 8.5 per set.

The Lady Dinos will be the first to admit that there is room to grow after committing 38 errors as a team and allowing 13 aces. But, at the end of the day, they held tough and found a way to win on opening night.