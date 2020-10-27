Lady Dinos Head to Quarterfinals *Photo Gallery*

After Manti eliminated Summit Academy in the first round of the 3A State Volleyball Tournament, the Lady Templars immediately faced Carbon in the second round. Manti had already found its rhythm while the Lady Dinos searched for theirs.

It was a close first set, but Carbon prevailed 25-20. Once the Lady Dinos got going, Manti was no match. They took the next two sets in a commanding fashion, 25-11 and 25-16.

Carbon tallied 74 digs in the contest, led by Katie Jones with 19, Lyndee Mower with 15, Emma Christensen with 14 and Makenna Blanc with 12. Blanc notched 26 assists while Mower recorded a team-high 11 kills. Reagan Smuin added three aces.

With the win, #2 Carbon will take on #7 Juab in the quarterfinals on Tuesday at 1 p.m. These two teams met in the season opener in Price, and the Lady Dinos won 3-1 (25-18, 27-25, 18-25, 25-23).

It goes without saying that a lot has changed since the beginning of the season, but there is no doubt that it will be an intriguing match-up.

Stay tuned to ETV News as streaming information becomes available.