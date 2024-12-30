Lady Dinos Host Cedar City Reds

The Carbon Lady Dinos welcomed the Cedar City Reds on Friday for a non-region matchup. Carbon was sitting at 2-9 overall, heading into the game on a four-game skid. They were searching for a Christmas victory.

The game started with the Reds taking an early 6-0 lead after a couple three-pointers. Jacie Jensen started things off with a nice move in the post for two, followed by a big three from Bailey Johnson. The Dinos would get the first lead of the night as Jensen had another layup, as the Lady Dinos were now in control halfway through the first quarter.

Becca Swasey would score next for Carbon, after a couple great offensive rebounds. Jensen would finish out the quarter scoring underneath the basket once more.

As the second quarter began, the score was 16-12 in favor of the Lady Dinos. Johnson then found Emma Bowman with a great bounce pass in the paint, leading to another layup for the home team. Carbon would extend their lead to nine after another great find from Johnson, finding Jensen beyond the three-point line, swishing it through the hoop.

A few minutes later, the Reds were catching fire, gaining the lead back with two minutes remaining in the half. They would keep their consistent scoring going, ending on a big run, finishing the half ahead of the Dinos, 30-24.

Consistency would be the key for the Cedar City offense, keeping the scoring going in the third quarter. They would end the quarter, outscoring Carbon by nine points, extending their lead to 46-31.

The story continued into the fourth as the Lady Dinos were struggling to find a bucket. The game would come to an end, giving the Lady Dinos their tenth loss, 62-41. Jensen finished leading the Dinos in scoring with 19 points, followed by Swasey, Bowman and Elsie Morley scoring five points for the Carbon squad.

Next up, Carbon will travel down the road to Emery County for their first meeting of the season on Jan. 7 at the Spartan Center. Emery is sitting at 5-8 overall in the season, with a region record of 2-2, with wins over Delta and Manti. This will be followed by the Canyon View Falcons coming into Price on Jan. 9 for a region matchup.