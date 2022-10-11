Lady Dinos Impress at SVC Tournament

ETV News Stock Photo

Along with a number of other schools, Carbon took part in the Sevier Valley Center tournament this past weekend.

The Dinos had a great showing, beginning on Friday when they defeated South Summit 3-1. The Dinos narrowly lost the first set 26-24 and then regrouped to win the next three 25-23, 25-13 and 25-22.

Once more, Carbon got off to a slow start against Grantsville and fell 25-22. The Dinos picked it up and won 25-18 and 25-22 to take the lead. They closed the door in the fourth 25-18 to the 3-1 victory.

On Saturday, Carbon ran into a tough Kanab team. The Lady Cowboys jumped out in front 2-0 by scores of 25-10 and 25-23. Carbon battled back to win 27-25 in the third, but would drop the fourth 25-22 to lose 3-1.

The Dinos then had little problems with the Broncos. They won 25-17 and 25-10 in the first two sets to take a commanding lead. After a 25-22 hiccup in the third, Carbon closed the door 25-20 in the fourth for the 3-1 win.

Once again, Carbon was matched up with Grantsville. The Dinos fell in the first set 25-22 but came up clutch in the second set 27-25 to tie it at one set apiece. The Cowboys then went back out in front 25-15. In a close fourth, Carbon could not get over the hump as it was defeated 25-23 and lost 3-1.

The Dinos (16-8, 5-2) will now prepare to take on the Spartans (10-13, 3-2) at home on Wednesday.