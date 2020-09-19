Lady Dinos Jump Back into Region Race

Emery and Carbon met on the pitch on Tuesday afternoon with the Spartans standing on top in the region. The Lady Dinos desperately needed a win at home against their rivals if they wanted to keep their region title hopes alive. Emery, on the other hand, had the opportunity to increase its lead over Carbon by two games with a victory.

Neither team could break through in the first half as it was all tied up at zero at the break. Carbon’s Kinley Cowdell (So) and Molly Banks (Jr) were both able to find the back of the net in the second half. Emma Flemett (So) recorded 10 saves in the critical game and only allowed one goal.

The Lady Dinos took the contest 2-1 and propelled themselves back into first place. There is now a three-way tie for first between Carbon, Emery and Richfield in Region 12.

On Thursday, Carbon (7-3, 4-1) will travel to play the winless Lady Rams (0-10, 0-5) while Emery (5-6, 4-1) will host Grand (1-3-1).

