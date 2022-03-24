Lady Dinos Jump Out on Templars *Photo Gallery*

Carbon was back on the diamond on Tuesday to take on Manti. Haven Byerly received the nod for the Dinos and put together a solid outing. Despite loading the bases with three walks in the first, she struck out three batters to get out of the inning. The Dinos set the stage in the bottom of the first when their first five batters all came across to score.

Brielle Sandoval battled through an 11-pitch at-bat to single home Mollie Horsely. Then, three batters later, Byerly helped her own cause with a two-RBI single. Makayla Scoville made it a six-run lead in the second with her RBI single.

The Templars had a lot of action on the base paths; however, every time the Dinos needed a play or a strikeout, they found it. Carbon kept Manti at bay and went on to win 8-3.

Gia Bruno continued her hot start, going 3-4 with a double while Gracie Vasquez led the team with three RBIs. Byerly pitched the complete game and struck out 10 batters to her nine walks.

Up next, the Dinos (8-3) will begin region play on Friday in Richfield against the Wildcats (5-5).