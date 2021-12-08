Lady Dinos Kick Past Utes *Photo Gallery*

5A Uintah made its way to Price last Tuesday to meet the Dinos in the pool. It was an excellent performance by many in blue and black, especially the Lady Dino relay teams, as they took first in all three events (200 medley, 200 free and 400 free).

Individually, Carbon also dominated the 50 free with Mia Crompton in first, Ember Lyman in second and Ada Bradford in third. Tyrca Jaramillo later ended on top in the 100 free with Lindsie Fausett in third. Alyssa Chamberlain finished first in the 200 free with Thalyn Lyman in third, Ellie Hanson in fourth, Logan Odendahl in fifth, Taylor Secor in sixth and Alyssa Ellis in seventh.

Then, in the 100 breast, Chamberlain again touched first with Hanson in second. The marathon 500 free went to Evie Halk in first and Crompton in second. Hadley Bower had a strong showing in the 100 back, dropping her personal best time by over three seconds to take third.

The Lady Dinos blew past the Utes by a score of 94-57.

Continuing his strong season, Gabe Ibanez took first in the 100 fly and second in the 100 back. In addition, Spencer Tullis ended in second in the 200 IM. The Dinos grouped together in the 50 free with Boyd Bradford in second, Camden Chamberlain in third and Dallin Watson in fourth.

Bradford had another second-place finish in the 100 back while Nathan Engar also took second in the 500 free and Dallin Watson took second the 100 breast. Lastly, Mason Engar grabbed third in the 100 free with Tommy Dalpiaz in fourth and Daymon Prescott in fifth.

Uintah got the best of Carbon on the boys’ side, winning 114-55. The Dinos will next prepare for the Judge Memorial Invite this weekend.